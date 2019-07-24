Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Edenwald Retirement Community
800 Southerly Road
Towson, MD
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edenwald Retirement Community
800 Southerly Road
Towson, MD
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
Edenwald Retirement Community
800 Southerly Road
Towson, MD
John H. Ditto Jr. Notice
On July 15, 2019, John H. Ditto, Jr., beloved husband of Barbara Ditto (nee Zimmerman); devoted father of Ellen D. Burns (M. Casey) and David T. Ditto (Cindy); loving grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 2.

The family will receive friends at the Edenwald Retirement Community; 800 Southerly Road; Towson, MD 21286 on Friday, July 26th from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM where a Memorial Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Ditto's name may be made to the ; 217 E. Redwood St. 11th Floor; Baltimore, MD 21202 .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
