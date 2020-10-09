John H. Durand, 88, of Havre de Grace, MD, died on October 1, 2020. John was born on March 20, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN. He was the son of Harry E. Durand and Evelyn C. (Selander) Anderson and the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Preston) Durand. John was a longtime resident of Chester, NJ before moving to Maryland six years ago.
John is survived by his son, John S. Durand and wife Martha (Whipple) Durand of Street, MD; daughter Tricia L. (Durand) Johnson of Newtown, CT; sister, Roberta A. (Anderson) Jones of Fridley, MN; and grandchildren Rebecca (Durand) Schramm and husband Jeffrey of Snyder, TX; Catherine M. Durand of San Diego, CA; Devin T. Johnson and Kimberly P. Johnson both of Newtown, CT. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Jo (Anderson) Lynam of Bellingham, WA.
Visitation will be Friday October 16, 2020 at Churchville Presbyterian Church starting at 10:30 am, followed by a service at noon. A graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester, NJ will be Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 am. For the live-stream service and visitation information, email jhdonlineservice@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider registering as an organ donor and/or contributing to the National Kidney Foundation
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
