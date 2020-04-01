|
John H. "Jack" Radebaugh, 80, of Freeland, MD passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson. He was the husband of Nancy (Dougherty) Radebaugh to whom he was married 47 years.
Born in Baltimore he was a son of the late George W. Radebaugh, Sr. and Anna (Martin) Radebaugh. Jack as he was known by many came from a big family who had a passion for growing crops and flowers. He was a hard worker who loved to farm, be outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jack was a very generous man who always took care of his family and his friends. He was a veteran of the USMC and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife Nancy he is survived by four children Leslie and husband John Peddicord, John "Benny" Radebaugh and wife Deborah, David Radebaugh and wife Barbara, and J.D. Radebaugh and wife Shannon; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister Jeannette Hollenshade. Jack was preceded in death by a son Patrick M. Radebaugh and three brothers George W. Radebaugh, Jr., Carroll Radebaugh and Joseph Radebaugh, Sr.
A private graveside will be held this week.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020