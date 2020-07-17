On July 12, 2020, John H. Carpenter, of Parkville, MD, age 95, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior. John was born in Chester County, Pennsylvania. At age 18 he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. After the war he attended Lafayette College, and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. His first job was with Westinghouse, in Baltimore, where he worked on early semiconductors. He was a nearly life-long member of Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church which is where he met his wife, Maria. They were married for nearly 50 years and were active in church activities and leadership. Although John was never a Boy Scout as a child, he was active in the Boy Scouts for almost 30 years. He was one of the founders of Troop 729, he was the proud parent of two Eagle Scouts. After his own children left Scouting, he continued his work at the District level and later received the Silver Beaver Award. John loved to garden, even if it was only on a small patio. He also loved to research his ancestors, finding patriots and scoundrels in equal measure. He took his family to the Outer Banks of NC before anyone knew where it was, and he enjoyed a vacation home there for almost 50 years.



He is survived by children John Carpenter (Cathy) of Virginia Beach, VA, and grandchildren Robert Carpenter and David Carpenter; Margaret Beain (Ander) of Bel Air, MD, and grandchildren Ana Beain and Andrew Beain; and Jim Carpenter (Karyn) of Midlothian, VA., and grandchildren Lydia Overman and Taylor Carpenter.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Govans Presbyterian Church or Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church. There are no services planned at this time.



