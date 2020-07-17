1/1
John Hallman Carpenter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 12, 2020, John H. Carpenter, of Parkville, MD, age 95, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior. John was born in Chester County, Pennsylvania. At age 18 he enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. After the war he attended Lafayette College, and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. His first job was with Westinghouse, in Baltimore, where he worked on early semiconductors. He was a nearly life-long member of Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church which is where he met his wife, Maria. They were married for nearly 50 years and were active in church activities and leadership. Although John was never a Boy Scout as a child, he was active in the Boy Scouts for almost 30 years. He was one of the founders of Troop 729, he was the proud parent of two Eagle Scouts. After his own children left Scouting, he continued his work at the District level and later received the Silver Beaver Award. John loved to garden, even if it was only on a small patio. He also loved to research his ancestors, finding patriots and scoundrels in equal measure. He took his family to the Outer Banks of NC before anyone knew where it was, and he enjoyed a vacation home there for almost 50 years.

He is survived by children John Carpenter (Cathy) of Virginia Beach, VA, and grandchildren Robert Carpenter and David Carpenter; Margaret Beain (Ander) of Bel Air, MD, and grandchildren Ana Beain and Andrew Beain; and Jim Carpenter (Karyn) of Midlothian, VA., and grandchildren Lydia Overman and Taylor Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Govans Presbyterian Church or Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church. There are no services planned at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved