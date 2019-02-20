|
John Charles Hamilton, Sr., 71, of Bel air, MD, passed away February 14, 2019 at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital.John was an HVAC maintenance mechanic and was a Ravens and Orioles fan. He enjoyed fishing, his computer tablet and loved his dogs Jasper and Miss Daisey.Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years Joyce Ford Hamilton; 5 children, Roger Hamilton, Amanda Hamilton, Kristina Webb, William Scott Smiley, and Elizabeth Ann Hatcher; 2 brothers, Wesley Hamilton and his companion William Hubal, and Robert Hamilton and his companion Ellen Holl; 3 sisters, Barbara Preis, Nancy Grice, and Laura Painter; 17 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Regina Hamilton; two sons, John Charles Hamilton, Jr., and John Michael Hamilton; 2 brothers, Thomas Staines, Sr., and Wallace Hamilton, and a sister, Helen Seruto.Services honoring his life will be held at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 7:00 pm with a visitation at the funeral home beginning at 5:00. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019