St James Episcopal Church
3100 Monkton Rd
Monkton, MD 21111
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
3100 Monkton Rd
Monkton, MD
John Harry Filbert III Notice
On June 21, 2019, John Harry Filbert III, beloved husband of Dorian Ingram Filbert; devoted father of Charlotte F. Caldwell, John H. Filbert IV and his wife Kayla, Erskine I. Filbert, and Timbrooke F. Filbert; cherished grandfather of Charles M. Caldwell and Penelope Filbert; dear uncle of Sandra Filbert Amos-Brookman; and dear son in law of Paul G. Miller.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday from 4 to 6 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 3100 Monkton Rd, Monkton, MD 21111, on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's name to The Manor Conservancy (www.themanorconservancy.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
