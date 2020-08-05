John Harry Herzberger Sr. age 66, a long-time resident of Forest Hill, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1954 at Fort Meade Army Hospital in Anne Arundel County, MD to the late Shirley Mary (nee Jackson) and John Franklin Herzberger. He joined the MD Air National Guard in 1972 and held a variety of positions, including the Chief, Quality Assurance, until his retirement in 2002. Following military service, he was appointed Deputy Director of the MD National Guard Honor Guard and ultimately rose to the position of Director. After leaving State service, John began his career with the Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Over the next eleven years he served in a variety of roles including Personnel Management, Small Business Administration, Contract Management and Program Analysis. In 2016 he retired from government service after a total of 40 years in service to our country. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing music and entertaining local area seniors. In nearly 18 years he performed over 2000 music shows in the local area and beyond. John enjoyed watching the Baltimore Ravens. He was a lifelong Orioles fan and an Aberdeen IronBirds Season Ticket Holder. He was a member of the American Legion Post 39 and the MD National Guard Retiree Association. John attended Centre United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his children especially the sing-a-long events at the monthly birthday parties.
John is preceded in death by his loving mother who passed in 2018. He is survived by his father John F Herzberger of Orchard Beach and two siblings. A brother Robert C. Herzberger and his wife Dawn of Baltimore, and a sister Darlene J. Herzberger of Orchard Beach.
He is further survived by his devoted and loving wife of many years, Gaetana Maria (nee Carlotta) Herzberger, and four children: daughters Kristen Leigh Haupt and her husband Danny Theodore Haupt of Abingdon, Karen Lynn Knorr and her husband Christopher John Knorr Sr. of Forest Hill; sons John H. Herzberger, Jr of Baltimore and Michael Shawn Herzberger and his wife Kimberly Kathleen Herzberger of Fallston. John was blessed with wonderful grandchildren including Christopher Knorr Jr and his partner Kara Giordani, Anthony Knorr, Logan Knorr, Leanna Haupt, Jonathan Haupt, Marlee Herzberger, Virginia Herzberger and John Herzberger III. He has one great grandchild Marcie Lynn along with nieces, Tina, Melissa and Amanda as well as other loved family and friends.
John was well loved and will be missed by all.
A visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3-7 pm. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, the service at the funeral home will be private.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.