John Harvey Suckling, age 87, of Bel Air, MD passed away on April 30, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Harvey and Anna (Edmundson) Sucking. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served our country in the Korean War and was a member of the Army Field Band for 3 years, a flute player for the Lyric and for the Barnum Bailey Circus. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University and worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground in the Ballistic Research Lab since 1963.Mr. Suckling is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice Remier Suckling; son, James Robert Suckling of Aberdeen; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Leeper (Scott) of Stewartstown, PA; grandson, David A Leeper; and granddaughter, Katherine R Leeper. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5-7 pm with services following at 7 pm. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2019