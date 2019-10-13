|
On Friday, September 20, 2019 John "Jay" Heisse, age 59, of Reisterstown, MD passed away. He is survived by his loving mother, Claire K. Ebeling; devoted fiance, Nancy Susel and her family; beloved son, Alexander Lee Heisse of Tampa, FL.; cherished sister, Karen "Meg" Heisse; and dear aunt, Marilyn VanGraber of Burlington, VT.
A private celebration of his life will he held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please remember Jay with memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019