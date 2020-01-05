|
On December 5th, 2019, John Henry Schafer III passed away at the age of 80. He was born and raised in Carney, Maryland where he continued to live while raising his young family as a single father. It was during those years that he met the love of his life and future wife Kathy on a bowling league.
John had an extraordinary aptitude for problem solving and figuring out the mechanics of how things operated. Whether it was a small toy or a gigantic piece of machinery, John was able to pull it apart and successfully reassemble it. To that end, he built the first 2 houses he ever owned with his own two hands. He was especially proud of the home he and Kathy built on the Rewastico Creek in Hebron, MD where they lived for 30 years. His diverse set of talents lead him to many different and interesting jobs over the years, including heavy equipment mechanic, truck driver, welder, construction services as well as owning and operating his own small engine repair company.
John's infectious; ear to ear smile was always the first thing that greeted you when he entered a room. He truly was a kind and generous man whose selfless actions and encouraging words left an impression on everyone he met. John was known as a voracious reader and an engaging storyteller. He constantly kept his family and friends entertained with fun and interesting facts as well as humorous tales from his everyday life.
John will also be remembered as a loving and patient father and grandfather who instilled and demonstrated the value of hard work, integrity and grit in his loved ones. He spent his life following his dreams and passions and encouraged others to do the same.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Kathleen M. (nee Keller) Schafer, loving father of Gary L. Schafer, John C. Schafer (Kathryn), Robert A. Schafer, Shanon Schafer, sister of Margaret Helfrich and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020