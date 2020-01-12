|
On January 4, 2020, JOHN HOMER WEIDEMEYER, beloved husband of the late Eleanor Weidemeyer (nee Doing); devoted father of E. Ruth Kelbel, Betty C. DeVilbiss and the late E. Anne Papadopoulos; loving grandfather of Bonnie Clark, John Kelbel, Jr., Christine Trousdale and the late Randy DeVilbiss; adoring great-grandfather of Anna Clark, Mary Cairns, William Clark, Geoffrey Trousdale and Erin Trousdale.
The family will receive friends at Grace Bible Baptist Church on Thursday, 10-11am, with a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will follow in Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 9230 Ridge Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020