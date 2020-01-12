Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
John Homer Weidemeyer Notice
On January 4, 2020, JOHN HOMER WEIDEMEYER, beloved husband of the late Eleanor Weidemeyer (nee Doing); devoted father of E. Ruth Kelbel, Betty C. DeVilbiss and the late E. Anne Papadopoulos; loving grandfather of Bonnie Clark, John Kelbel, Jr., Christine Trousdale and the late Randy DeVilbiss; adoring great-grandfather of Anna Clark, Mary Cairns, William Clark, Geoffrey Trousdale and Erin Trousdale.

The family will receive friends at Grace Bible Baptist Church on Thursday, 10-11am, with a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment will follow in Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 9230 Ridge Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
