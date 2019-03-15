Home

Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
(410) 992-9090
John Hughes

John Hughes Notice
On March 10, 2019, John Andrew Hughes of Columbia; Beloved Husband of Joanne D. Hughes (Dayre); Devoted Father of Jessica M. Hughes and John M. Hughes ; Loving Brother of Christine Dooley-Hughes. Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road. Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online memorials may be made at www.witzkefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019
