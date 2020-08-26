1/1
John Humphries
1958 - 2020
John Elliott Humphries, MD, 62, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away at home on August 19, 2020.  He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 8, 1958, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, while the Orioles were playing across town. He graduated from Friends School Baltimore in 1976, from Middlebury College in 1980, and received his MD from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1984. After completing a fellowship in hematology at the University of Virginia, he joined the medical faculty and specialized in bleeding and clotting disorders. He then consulted internationally for the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as a Senior Clinical Consultant at Biologics Consulting. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anne Wood Humphries; children Shelley and Erin Humphries; mother Mary Humphries; brother and sister-in-law Tom and De Humphries and their children Clifford Berry and Spencer Humphries; sister Ellen Humphries and her children Violette, Elliott, and Oliver Chartock; brother-in-law John Wood and his wife Anne; and numerous loving relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father, John O'Neal Humphries, MD.

Memorial donations: Johns Hopkins Medicine: secure.jhu.edu/form/fjhm, Friends School Baltimore: alumni.friendsbalt.org/giving

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 26 to Sep. 8, 2020.
