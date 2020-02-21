|
John Irvin Sachs, age 88, of Abingdon, MD passed away on February 20, 2020. John was the loving spouse of 65 years to Shirley E. (Parks) Sachs; devoted father of Anna Thompson, Teresa Monaghan, Deborah Williams, and Timothy and James Sachs; loved brother of Joan Stroup, Margaret Quinn and the late Pauline Danelon. Also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3-5 pm with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020