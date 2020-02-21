Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home, P.A.
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home, P.A.
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD
View Map

John Irvin Sachs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Irvin Sachs Notice
John Irvin Sachs, age 88, of Abingdon, MD passed away on February 20, 2020. John was the loving spouse of 65 years to Shirley E. (Parks) Sachs; devoted father of Anna Thompson, Teresa Monaghan, Deborah Williams, and Timothy and James Sachs; loved brother of Joan Stroup, Margaret Quinn and the late Pauline Danelon. Also survived by eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, MD on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3-5 pm with a memorial service to follow at 5 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -