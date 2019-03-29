John J. Krass III, age 78, of Aberdeen, MD passed away on March 27, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice @ GBMC in Towson, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of John and Alice (Kalmbacher) Krass and husband of Sandra Beall Krass. A veteran of the U.S. Navy from 1963-1965 in active duty and in reserves until the early 1970's, he was very proud of his service. He was a member of the Aberdeen American Legion where he served as a member of their honor guard for a number of years and the Bel Air Moose Lodge where he held the highest level of degree in the Loyal Order of Moose which is a Pilgrim Degree. In addition to his wife, Mr. Krass is survived by his son, Jonathan (Tina) Krass; daughters, Andrea (Shannon) Travers and Alison Erdely(Robert Kohlberg); grandchildren, Nicole (Robert) Kinsey, Alexander and Abigail Krass; and great grandchildren, Logan, Paige, Jaxon Kinsey. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Hall, 650 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A graveside service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Rt. 40 & Spesutia Road, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 615 Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 for the Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary