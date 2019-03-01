|
|
On February 27, 2019 JOHN J. LANGAN, JR., beloved husband of the late Mary A. Langan and devoted father of the late Elizabeth A. Langan, also survived by many loving nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Thursday, March 7th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9p.m. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday, March 8th at 11a.m. Interment in Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Maryland School for the Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD 21236. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019