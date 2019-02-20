John Jacob Eberhardt (Jack) of Laurel, MD passed away on Jan. 11,2019 at the age of 77. It was from compunctions of A. M .L Leukemia.He was under Hospice care, and transferred to the Hospice Hospital in Baltimore, MD.He was born in Cincinnati, OH on 7-20-1941 to the late John and Lillian Eberhardt of Landover Hills/Hyattsville, MD.He is survived by his wife Sally of 45 years and their son Jay. Also, his two sisters.Cheryl Almond and her husband Doug of Owings, MD. Their family a daughter Carrie Almond Jones and her husband Dennis, their two daughters Marrisa and Mikayla of North Beach, MD. Also, their son Tommy and his wife Thryna, and their sons Nathaniel and Alexander of Indian Trail, NC.Patricia Tetrault and her husband Henry Jr. of Waldorf, MD. Their family. 2 sons Matt from Waldorf, MD along with Chris (including Chris's wife Katie their two sons Zachary and Alexander of Columbia, MD). Also, a daughter Lisa of Alexandria, VA, He was the Air Force for four years, stationed at Goose Bay, Labrador. He came home and while taking evening courses at the time was Bowie State and Graduated from there. He went to work for the Government. He retired and had many jobs after. Jack was never one to just set home and do nothing. He drove a Shuttle Bus at B W I and APL. Worked at the Motor Pool at FT. Meade. Drove School Bus for Howard, and Anne Arundel Counties.A Memorial Services will be held at the Howell Funeral Home 10220 Guilford RD. Jessup, MD on Wed. 2-27-19 from 1:30 P. M. to 3:30 P.M. The Family asks that you Donate to a , instead of Flowers. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary