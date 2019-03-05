Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
John James Huber

John James Huber Notice
On March 4, 2019, John James Huber, beloved husband of the late Concetta Ruth "Sis" Huber (nee Brocato); devoted father of David J. Huber (Chrissy) and William J. Huber (Chun); loving grandfather of Ashley Huber, David Huber, Margaret Huber, Peter Huber and Connor Huber; dear brother of the late Jerome and Albert Huber; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
