John Jay Jordan, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was 69.Mr. Jordan was born in Kobe, Japan. He was the son of Yoshiko Ferguson of Havre de Grace, MD, and the late Ryland R. Jordan. He was the brother of Naomi Diggin and her husband Jack, of Bel Air, MD, Alma Sherwood and her husband David, of Havre de Grace, MD, and the late Thomas Jordan, M.D., and Ryland R. Jordan, Jr. He was the uncle of Kimberly Hill, Craig Thompson, Eddie Bergalowski, III, Kelly Bergalowski, Aaron Jordan, and Arianna Jordan. He was also survived by several great-nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Christine Hatem. Mr. Jordan served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He retired from the Army National Guard. Mr. Jordan worked for several years at Harford Memorial Hospital in orthopedics and retired from Perry Point VAMC as a nurse. He was a volunteer for the American Legion Ambulance Corps., and Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps. He was a member of American Legion Post 47, Susquehanna Masonic Lodge 130, and was a Shriner with Boumi Temple. He enjoyed college sports and was a Maryland Terps Fan. Mr. Jordan like to read books about history and going out to eat.A viewing will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 6-8PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019