Josenhans: On July 16, 2019, John "Ted" Jr., beloved husband of the late Betty, (nee Fischer); devoted father of Kevin Josenhans and wife Robin, Lauren Shaver and husband David, Sandra Josenhans, Eric Josenhans, Patricia Josenhans, Christina Schultz and husband Jonathan and John Josenhans; loving grandfather of Micah Josenhans, Krista Josenhans, Gavin Schultz and Derek Josenhans.
Interment private. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Bob Hooper House or Jerusalem Mill.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019