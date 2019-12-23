Home

Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St.
700 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 342-1222
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Rev. John Joseph Bauer C.Ss.R.

Rev. John Joseph Bauer C.Ss.R. Notice
On December 20,2019, Rev. John Joseph Bauer,C.Ss.R.,92, a retired Lieutenant Colonel Army chaplain and Baltimore Orioles chaplain, beloved son to the late Sebastian and Angela (nee Castrili) Bauer, dear brother to Marie Betch and the late Margaret Senkel, Theresa Boatwright and Angela Frawley, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his Redemptorist confreres.

Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 700 S. Conkling St./21224 on Thursday, December 26th, from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, December 27th, from 2-4 p.m. A Christian Wake Service will be held in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Friday, December 27th at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Saturday, December 28th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Father Bauer's name to the Redemptorists.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 23, 2019
