On July 22, 2019 John Joseph Connor Jr. beloved husband of Pauline "POLLY" LeRoy Connor; dear father of Erin Connor McGeehan (Gregory), Sean Patrick Connor (Elizabeth, nee Diehl), Eileen Connor Czarnecki (David) and Kevin Timothy Connor (Ashley Edge); dear grandfather of Dailey, Connor, Greyson, Abigail, J. Macklin, Molly, Jack, Patrick and Noah; devoted brother of Kathleen Connor Lombardo (John). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Tuesday, July 30th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Dailey Bread 725 Fallsway Balto. MD 21202 or Helping Up Mission 1029 E. Balto. St. Balto., MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 28 to July 31, 2019