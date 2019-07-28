Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Connor Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Connor Jr. Notice
On July 22, 2019 John Joseph Connor Jr. beloved husband of Pauline "POLLY" LeRoy Connor; dear father of Erin Connor McGeehan (Gregory), Sean Patrick Connor (Elizabeth, nee Diehl), Eileen Connor Czarnecki (David) and Kevin Timothy Connor (Ashley Edge); dear grandfather of Dailey, Connor, Greyson, Abigail, J. Macklin, Molly, Jack, Patrick and Noah; devoted brother of Kathleen Connor Lombardo (John). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Tuesday, July 30th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, July 31st at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Dailey Bread 725 Fallsway Balto. MD 21202 or Helping Up Mission 1029 E. Balto. St. Balto., MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 28 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now