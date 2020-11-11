1/
John Joseph "Jack" Gilmore
passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 8, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Margie Gilmore (nee Smith), beloved children Kathy Miller (Mark), Kelley Gilmore (Angela), Margaret Gilmore (Stacey) and John Gilmore (Natalie); cherished grandkids; John and Abbey Harriss; Madison, Anna, Haley and Jack Miller; Anabelle, Mason and Georgia Koff-Gilmore; and Lili Gilmore. Treasured by a bounty of dearly loved family and friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be livestreamed through the following link, https://www.theimmaculate.org/church/live-stream/ on Friday, November 13 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Jack Gilmore to the LGS Foundation at lgsfoundation.org. Arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 10, 2020
