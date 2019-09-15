Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
John Joseph Kleiderlein

John Joseph Kleiderlein
On September 13, 2019 John Joseph "Joe" Kleiderlien passed away. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Patricia Kleiderlein (nee Raborg); devoted father of Susan Sikorski, JoAnne Scarpa and her husband Dean, and John J. Kleiderlien, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Brett Sikorski, Brad Sikorski, and Joseph Dean "JD" Scarpa; loving son of the late Dorothy (nee Twele) and George Kleiderlein; dear brother of Anne Butcher, Dorothy Jacob, George Kleiderlein, Richard Kleiderlein, Isabelle Allanach, and the late Joan Hartman, Bernard Kleiderlein, Mary Schaub, and Jean Griffith Ake. Joe was a veteran of the US Marine Corp., member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He retiered from Genstar after over forty years of service.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at Church of the Annunciation at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemtery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a contribution in Joe's name to the or . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
