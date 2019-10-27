Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for John Klima
John Joseph Klima Jr.

John Joseph Klima Jr. Notice
On October 25, 2019 John Joseph Klima, Jr.; beloved husband of Ellen Irene Klima (nee Benner); devoted father of Becky I. Klima and her husband Ronald, Tracy A. Hales and her fiancée Derick Stone, dear brother of Patricia Martin, Steve R. Klima and his wife Celeste, Ronald C. Klima and his wife Becky; loving grandfather of Corey J. Klima and his wife Holly, Eric C. Klima and his wife Bridget, Sarah I. Vanhart and her husband Kevin, Allison C. Hales and Connor Stone; cherished great-grandfather of Thomas H. Klima and Elizabeth R. Klima. John was proceeded in death by his parents John Joseph Klima, Sr. and Theresa Elizabeth Klima (nee Dipold).

A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.

www.RuckFuneralHomes.Com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
