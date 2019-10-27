|
|
On October 25, 2019 John Joseph Klima, Jr.; beloved husband of Ellen Irene Klima (nee Benner); devoted father of Becky I. Klima and her husband Ronald, Tracy A. Hales and her fiancée Derick Stone, dear brother of Patricia Martin, Steve R. Klima and his wife Celeste, Ronald C. Klima and his wife Becky; loving grandfather of Corey J. Klima and his wife Holly, Eric C. Klima and his wife Bridget, Sarah I. Vanhart and her husband Kevin, Allison C. Hales and Connor Stone; cherished great-grandfather of Thomas H. Klima and Elizabeth R. Klima. John was proceeded in death by his parents John Joseph Klima, Sr. and Theresa Elizabeth Klima (nee Dipold).
A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
www.RuckFuneralHomes.Com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019