On September 28, 2020, John Joseph Kuta, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela R. Kuta; devoted father of Gilbert "Gil" A. Kuta and his wife Marianne, Sherry Ann Evans, Gregory John Kuta and his wife Karen, and the late Jeffrey Allen Kuta; loving grandfather of Rosalee Kuta, Mitchell Kuta, Gilbert A. Kuta, Jr., and Eric Mach, and Corey Evans; loving great grandfather of Laila Evans.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, October 05, 2020, from 3:00pm-5:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, at 10:00am, at the St. Joseph Church, 8420 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236. Interment services will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Casey Cares Foundation (www.caseycares.org
). Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.