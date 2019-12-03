|
|
On November 27, 2019, John Joseph Laukaitis, father of Barbara Laukaitis and fiancé Michael, and John Laukaitis. Brother of William Edward Laukaitis and wife Anne, and Barbara Ann Laukaitis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly. As an active and faithful member in his parish he was loved by his church family.
Memorial services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 on Thursday, December 12th at 12pm, where guests are invited to visit with the family at 11am. Inurnment will follow at Lorraine Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Franciscan Center of Baltimore, 101 W. 23rd St, Baltimore, MD 21218, or St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Attn: Youth Appalachia Service Project, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia MD 21044.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019