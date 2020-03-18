|
On March 15, 2020, John Joseph Maerz, Jr. passed away; beloved husband of Wendy Maerz (nee Dumps); devoted father of Kelly Pattison, and John Maerz, III and his wife Mandy; loving grandfather of Brady and Brycen Maerz; dear brother of Robert F. Maerz and his wife Jean, Barbara A. Maerz, and the late Michael G. Maerz; cherished uncle of Matthew and Michael Maerz. John attended the University of Baltimore, and worked as a District Office Manager for Home Beneficial Insurance Company for 34 years. He helped establish a youth travel baseball organization 25 years ago, known as the Mud Hens, that is still in existence today. He also coached for many years in travel baseball, John was an avid Orioles fan, and collector of baseball memorabilia.
Services private. Arrangements by
Schimunek Funeral Homes of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020