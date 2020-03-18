Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360

John Joseph Maerz Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Maerz Jr. Notice
On March 15, 2020, John Joseph Maerz, Jr. passed away; beloved husband of Wendy Maerz (nee Dumps); devoted father of Kelly Pattison, and John Maerz, III and his wife Mandy; loving grandfather of Brady and Brycen Maerz; dear brother of Robert F. Maerz and his wife Jean, Barbara A. Maerz, and the late Michael G. Maerz; cherished uncle of Matthew and Michael Maerz. John attended the University of Baltimore, and worked as a District Office Manager for Home Beneficial Insurance Company for 34 years. He helped establish a youth travel baseball organization 25 years ago, known as the Mud Hens, that is still in existence today. He also coached for many years in travel baseball, John was an avid Orioles fan, and collector of baseball memorabilia.

Services private. Arrangements by

Schimunek Funeral Homes of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -