John K. Grogg, 73, passed away on July 22, 2020; loving husband of the late Patricia Ann Grogg for 54 yrs.; beloved father of John K. Grogg, Jr. and his wife Deborah, and Kimberly L. Carter and her husband Dave; dear brother of Amanda, Elizabeth, Patricia, Jeanette, Peggy; cherished grandfather of Wesley A. Grogg, and Megan A. Carter.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Grogg's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A guest book is available at: