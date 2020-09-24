John Terry Keighley was born in Washington, D.C. on February 26, 1950 to Eugenia and Arthur Keighley. At a young age, Terry was a Mason and DeMolay member which is where he met his wife to be, Darlene Updyke. They married on October 24, 1970. Terry is survived by his wife Darlene, daughter Amy Ford (Brian Ford), daughter Sara Hill (Zach Hill) and his grandchildren Margot, James and Gwyneth. Terry and wife Darlene owned and operated Keighley Jewelers from 1988-2008 at the King's Contrivance Village Center in Columbia, MD. Terry has positively impacted so many people in his lifetime. He was a dedicated husband, amazing father, the sweetest POP POP and loyal friend. Terry had an adventurous spirit. He loved to travel and was always up to try something new including hand gliding. Terry has battled Multiple Sclerosis since 1996. He was a warrior. Always smiling, friendly to everyone and up for great conversation. Terry died from heart complications on September 16, 2020 at 7:21am. He will be missed by many and never forgotten. In leu of flowers, Terry would be so happy with any donation toward Elders Baptist Church (1216 Liberty Road Sykesville, MD 21784). They will go to help the Christian Light Foundation in Costa Rica which is a school program to help under privileged children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store