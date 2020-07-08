John Kenneth Elliott, age 83, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on July 5, 2020 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of William and Dorothy (Clunk) Elliott and husband of the late Patricia (Davis) Elliott. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as an Analyst/Programmer for the U.S. Government. John is survived by his son, William O. Elliott and brother, William J. Elliott. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Christine Elliott. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 10, at 2:00 pm. To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.