John Ketzner Notice
On September 24, 2019, John S. Ketzner, beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Ketzner (nee Carter); devoted father of Beth Ketzner, Jon Ketzner and his wife Marcie Grice, Joe Ketzner and his wife Paulette and Laura Hanna and her husband Dave; loving grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 29 1/2. Services private. Anyone wishing to make contributions in John's honor are encouraged to contribute to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center Office of Development.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
