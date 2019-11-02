Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Ave
Garden City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kunkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kunkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kunkel Notice
John F. Kunkel, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Mildred "Millie" Kunkel for almost 56 years.

A Celebration of John's life will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC 29576. Inurnment will be held following the service, within the church columbarium.

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -