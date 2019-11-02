|
|
John F. Kunkel, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Mildred "Millie" Kunkel for almost 56 years.
A Celebration of John's life will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. Garden City, SC 29576. Inurnment will be held following the service, within the church columbarium.
