Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John SM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Father John L. Bakle SM

Notice Condolences Flowers

Father John L. Bakle SM Notice
Bakle, Father John L. Bakle, SM born Hicksville, Ohio, professed first vows in the Society of Mary (Marianists) in 1955, perpetual vows in 1961, ordained in 1967. He entered into eternal rest March 12, 2019, in Dayton, OH. He was son of the late George and Marie (Hoff) Bakle; survived by his brother Walter and his wife Carol. Nephews Thomas, Richard, and James, nieces Christine and Amy and great nieces and nephews. Special friends included Joanne and Jerry Bower. Father John received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton and his Master's and PhD. in Education Administration form The Ohio State University. Major Army Commission 1971-1983. Visitation from 3:45 to 5:00 PM March 19, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial follows at 5:00 P.M. Internment immediately following the Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. St. John, Dayton. Memorial donations to the Marianists, 4425 West Pine, St. Louis, MO 63108 or Marianist.com/donate. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.