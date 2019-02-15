|
|
On February 11, 2019; John L. Gants, 92, of Parkville, Maryland; beloved husband of Clarice T. Gants; son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Gants; dear uncle of G. Claudia Madison. Family and friends will honor John's life at Oak Crest Village 8800 Walther Blvd, with a Receiving of Friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11AM. Interment private. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Oak Crest Scholars' Fund, mailed to: 8800 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234.Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019