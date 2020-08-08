1/
John Lansinger
John P Lansinger of Berlin Maryland, passed away on August 6, 2020.

He was born August 23,1936 to Robert Lansinger & Frances Straughan, He was a member of St. John Neumann in Ocean City. Funeral services will be held on August 8, 2020 at St. John Neumann.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Worcester County Humane Society 12330 Eagles Nest Rd, Berlin, MD 21811.

Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. For the full obituary please visit our website.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
St. John Neumann
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
