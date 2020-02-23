Home

Franconia United Methodist Chr
6037 Franconia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22310
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Franconia United Methodist Church
6037 Franconia Rd
Alexandria, MD
John Lawrence


1944 - 2020
John Lawrence Notice
John Cameron Lawrence (age 75) died January 27, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. Born in Johnstown, PA on December 12, 1944, son of the late John C, Sr. and Sophy (Shank) Lawrence; graduated from Johnstown High School in 1963. He attended Grove City College graduating in 1967. His career took him to Martin Marietta/Lockheed Martin Corporation in 1974 where he retired in 2007. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Claire Lawrence (nee Wiley), daughters Stephanie Lynn Atkinson (Jeffrey) and Yvonne Nicole DiPeso (Jeff). Grandchildren Grady, Graceann and Winslow DiPeso; Nick and Gavin Atkinson.

Memorial service will be held at Franconia United Methodist Church, 6037 Franconia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22310 on February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers please make donation to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee On Relief)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
