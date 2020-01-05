Home

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Leonard Wood Notice
Lt. Col. John Leonard Wood, son of Mary Olys and Robert Wood Sr, died on January 1, 2020, in Towson, Maryland.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Patricia Doyle Wood; was the cherished and very involved father to Maura Wood Vonasek and Stephanie Wood LaLumiere and step-father to S. Jay Demarco IV, Suzanne Demarco Ferris, Stephen F. Demarco, Scott C. Demarco; Beloved brother of sisters Mary Ann Wood, SSND and Mary Joseph Griffin, both of Towson; and two brothers who pre-deceased him: Robert L. Wood Jr and Thomas O. Wood. He also had a special bond with his nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson, MD 21204, on Tuesday, January 7 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.

Burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society (410) 547-5582.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
