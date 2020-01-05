|
|
Lt. Col. John Leonard Wood, son of Mary Olys and Robert Wood Sr, died on January 1, 2020, in Towson, Maryland.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Patricia Doyle Wood; was the cherished and very involved father to Maura Wood Vonasek and Stephanie Wood LaLumiere and step-father to S. Jay Demarco IV, Suzanne Demarco Ferris, Stephen F. Demarco, Scott C. Demarco; Beloved brother of sisters Mary Ann Wood, SSND and Mary Joseph Griffin, both of Towson; and two brothers who pre-deceased him: Robert L. Wood Jr and Thomas O. Wood. He also had a special bond with his nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson, MD 21204, on Tuesday, January 7 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm.
Burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society (410) 547-5582.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020