John Laurence "Larry" Letke, 77, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 5, 2019. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce (Bohdel) Letke, as well as daughter, Patricia Letke, and sons John and Joseph Letke and daughter in law, Kim Letke. He was the proud grandfather of Jamie Alexander, Noah Alexander, Julia Letke, Kelli Letke, Jordan Letke and Katelyn Fitzgerald as well as her mother Tammy Fitzgerald. He was brother to Michael Letke and his wife Kate Letke; to deceased Peggy Letke Cushing and her deceased husband Richard Cushing; deceased sister Loretta "Murphy" Letke. Brother-in-law to James Bohdel and wife Shirley, as well as Delores Plumer and her deceased husband Raymond Plumer. Born and raised in the Fells Point neighborhood of southeast Baltimore, he was a graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic High. It was there where he started his long tradition of carpentry, later having his own business for many years. He later went on to work for the US Army Corps of Engineers. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, having recently celebrated his 43rd anniversary of sobriety. He made others feel welcome when they entered the program. He made it his mission to help others in the program and sponsored many people through the years. As a carpenter he enjoyed fixing things especially for others. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and would always be there with a helping hand. A lifelong storyteller, he was full of unrequested wisdom. His legacy will live through all the memories shared with him. He will be forever missed by anyone who knew his generous spirit. We were gifted with this Gem! A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 12 PM at St. Stephen's Church, 8030 Bradshaw Road, Kingsville, MD 21087.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous Northeast Maryland Intergroup, 28 Centennial Lane, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2019