Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Church of the Redeemer
5603 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
JOHN LEWIS BENNETT

JOHN LEWIS BENNETT Notice
On March 6, 2020 John Lewis Bennett beloved husband of Virginia Lee Bennett; dear father of S. Woods Bennett (Catherine, nee Proutt), Jane Lewis Taeger (Mark), Frances Churchill Bennett (Lincoln Soule) and the late David Howard Bennett; dear grandfather of Katharine R. Bennett (Rohan Shah), Edward L. Bennett (Stacey), Alexandra M. Ramsey (Iain) and Isabel W. Panchal (Prashant).

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to The Free State Theater Organ Society, Spring Grove Hospital Ctr, Catonsville, MD 21228 or Employee Scholarship Fund, Blakehurst Retirement Community 1055 W. Joppa Rd. Towson, MD 21204 . Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 18, 2020
