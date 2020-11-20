It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Lewis Smith II, 52 of Edgewood MD on October 19, 2020.



Born July 23, 1968, John was an avid hunter and fisherman who also enjoyed camping and working outdoors.



John was a true friend to all who knew him, always ready and willing to help someone in need at a moments notice.



To those who knew him well, he was a generous, fun-loving, caring human being. He was predeceased by his brother Charles (Chucky) Smith, and survived by his mother Mary Jones, father John L Smith, sister Sharon Sullivan and her husband Allen, brother Ron Smith and his wife Shelie, brother Randy Smith and his wife Amanda. Niece Kaitie, Nephews Andrew and Dylan. Funeral services will be held privately. A memorial for family and friends will take place at a later date.



