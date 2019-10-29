Home

John was born in Auckland, New Zealand on May 20, 1930. At one time a member of the Department of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, he later practised Nephrology in New York City.

He leaves his wife Beverley, three children, Sally (Mrs. Morgan Granger), Jane (Mrs. Adam Esman), and David, (his wife Beverly); six grandchildren and a sister, Joy Kelly of Cambridge, England.

He loved his family. He was a good doctor and a pretty good tennis player. He will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Gilchrist Towson in John's name.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
