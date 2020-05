Or Copy this URL to Share

John (Jack) Livingston Codling, beloved son of Frank and Etta Codling, passed away on May 9, 2020, at the age of 94. He is survived by his cousins, John Wilson Fraser and Ann Elizabeth Fraser, along with many other relatives and friends. His long-time companion, Dorothy Weber, predeceased him in 2000. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store