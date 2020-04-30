Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John London Clark Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John London Clark Jr. Notice
John London Clark, Jr. passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was the son of the late John London Clark, Sr. and Myrtle (Nicholson) Clark and was raised in Washington, DC. He was an alumnus of Archbishop Carroll High School (1960), St. Bonaventure University (B.A. – 1964), Howard University School of Social Work (MSW – 1967), and The University of Maryland School of Law (J.D. – 1981).

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gail (Pollard) Clark, his daughter, Elizabeth Clark Adams, his grandson, Ethan Timothy Adams, one brother, Steven T. Clark and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a time when family and friends are able to gather.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -