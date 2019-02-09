Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
John Norton
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1102 Hart Road
Towson, MD
On February 6, 2019; JOHN LUDWIG NORTON; beloved husband of Roberta "Bobbi" Norton; loving father of Michael John Norton and his wife Tracy; cherished grandfather of Curtis, Emma, Kate, and Elizabeth; dear brother of Paul and William Norton; friend of Kaveh Khoshnood.Family will receive friends on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1102 Hart Road, Towson, MD 21286. Interment at a later date in Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
