John Murray Burgoon, IV was born March 8, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to John Murray Burgoon, III and the late Nancy L. Burgoon (nee Ireland). He leaves behind his father John M. Burgoon, III, wife Cheryl L. Burgoon (nee Glossner) of Linthicum, son John M. Burgoon, V (Shannon) of Pasadena, daughter Shannon L. Mize (Nicholas) of Linthicum, brother Stuart Burgoon of Glen Burnie, sisters Carol Peterson of Laurel and Colleen Hatfield of Glen Burnie. He is also survived by his grandchildren Cameron, Caleb and Jordyn Mize and Shelby Burgoon. His family will celebrate his life privately.



