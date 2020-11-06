1/1
John M. Burgoon IV
1953 - 2020
John Murray Burgoon, IV was born March 8, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to John Murray Burgoon, III and the late Nancy L. Burgoon (nee Ireland). He leaves behind his father John M. Burgoon, III, wife Cheryl L. Burgoon (nee Glossner) of Linthicum, son John M. Burgoon, V (Shannon) of Pasadena, daughter Shannon L. Mize (Nicholas) of Linthicum, brother Stuart Burgoon of Glen Burnie, sisters Carol Peterson of Laurel and Colleen Hatfield of Glen Burnie. He is also survived by his grandchildren Cameron, Caleb and Jordyn Mize and Shelby Burgoon. His family will celebrate his life privately.  

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 5, 2020
Cheryl, Shannon and JB, I am so sorry for your loss. I just want to let you know you are in my thoughts and prayers. May the love of your friends help you through this sad time.
Sharon
Friend
November 5, 2020
Thomas Ziehm
November 5, 2020
Dear Shannon and family, I’m so sorry for the loss of your dear dad. Sending prayers and big hugs your way.
Isabel Garrido
Friend
November 5, 2020
Words can't express the sympathy and sorrow I have for The Burgoons now...most notably JB, Shannon, and Ms. Cheryl. Sending you three, my thoughts and condolences during this tough time.
Oscar Mocchi
November 5, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family.
Lawerence Mize
November 5, 2020
Cherish the memories. Hugs coming your way.
Elaine Stocks
Friend
November 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Burgoon/Mize family. Hugs and kisses to you all!
Colleen Bowles
Friend
November 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss, sending prayers your way.
Sandy Mize
Friend
November 5, 2020
Cheryl and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Karen Vanhooijdonk
Coworker
