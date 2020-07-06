1/
John M. Felde
John Michael Felde, age 75, of Hanover, PA., formerly of Windsor Mill, Maryland, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.

He was a contractor; member of the Arbutus Vol. Fire Company for many years, enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping. He served in the US Army.

John was the husband of Sharon A. Felde (nee Whetzel).

Brother of Thomas, Lou Ann, Jeanette, Mary, and the late Paul.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) from 4:00 -5:00 PM, where Catholic Prayer Service with military honors at 5:00 PM.

Private Interment.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
JUL
7
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

