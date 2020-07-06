John Michael Felde, age 75, of Hanover, PA., formerly of Windsor Mill, Maryland, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.



He was a contractor; member of the Arbutus Vol. Fire Company for many years, enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping. He served in the US Army.



John was the husband of Sharon A. Felde (nee Whetzel).



Brother of Thomas, Lou Ann, Jeanette, Mary, and the late Paul.



Friends may call Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD (Beside South Carroll High School) from 4:00 -5:00 PM, where Catholic Prayer Service with military honors at 5:00 PM.



Private Interment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store