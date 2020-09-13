On September 11, 2020, John Murphy Peightel, age 83, passed away; Devoted husband of 61 years to Marie E. Peightel; Loving father of Daniel E. Peightel (Sarah), and Joseph M. Peightel (Cynthia Yankowski); Cherished grandfather of Anne Ritterstein (Jason), Mark Peightel (Angie), Emily Weidow (Elliot), and John Darcey (Brandy), and great-grandfather of 7. He was predeceased by his parents, Amos Daniel and Thelma Peightel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org