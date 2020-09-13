1/
John M. Peightel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 11, 2020, John Murphy Peightel, age 83, passed away; Devoted husband of 61 years to Marie E. Peightel; Loving father of Daniel E. Peightel (Sarah), and Joseph M. Peightel (Cynthia Yankowski); Cherished grandfather of Anne Ritterstein (Jason), Mark Peightel (Angie), Emily Weidow (Elliot), and John Darcey (Brandy), and great-grandfather of 7. He was predeceased by his parents, Amos Daniel and Thelma Peightel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved