On September 2, 2019, John George Magiros of Ellicott City, beloved husband of 72 yrs of Minnie (Valmas) Magiros, loving father of Anne Sfakianos (John), Eva Magiros and George Magiros (Shelia), dear brother of Peter Magiros, cherished grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 5.
Friends may call Friday 5-9 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A. 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral Services will be held Saturday 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m., at the Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207. Interment will immediately follow.
Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St., Balto, MD 21201 in memory of John G. Magiros
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019