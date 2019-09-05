Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:30 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Cemetery
5917 Windsor Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Magiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Magiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Magiros Notice
On September 2, 2019, John George Magiros of Ellicott City, beloved husband of 72 yrs of Minnie (Valmas) Magiros, loving father of Anne Sfakianos (John), Eva Magiros and George Magiros (Shelia), dear brother of Peter Magiros, cherished grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 5.

Friends may call Friday 5-9 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A. 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral Services will be held Saturday 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m., at the Chapel of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21207. Interment will immediately follow.

Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston St., Balto, MD 21201 in memory of John G. Magiros
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now