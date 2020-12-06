John J. Mangano of Havre de Grace, MD passed away surrounded by the love of his family on November 27, 2020 at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. He was 84 years and the devoted husband of 27 years to Jane Mangano.
Born in Baltimore, MD to the late Giuseppe and Angelina (Grasso) Mangano. He was the loving father to; Dawn Mangano Dorsett, David John Mangano (Christine), Diane Mangano Miller (Bob) and his step-son Shawn Sidesinger (Nicole), adoring grandfather to; R. Wesley Miller, Matthew Miller, Benjamin Miller, Garrett Dorsett, Caroline Dorsett, Autumn Fultz (Jeremy), Darby Sidesinger and Logan Sidesinger, beloved great-grandfather to Alexandria Fultz and Juliette Fultz. He is survived by his sister Frances Burkhead (John) and was predeceased by his ten brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Mangano was an Engineer, Chief Inspector and Plant Manager for General Motors for many years. He also worked for various companies such as; Liskey/Donn/USG as Director of Operations, JL Wickham as Vice President of Operations, Tower Automotive (Formerly AOSmith) as Plant Manager. Mr. Mangano's employment often sent him to various countries such as Japan and France where he was sent to overhaul or improve Operational problems. After retiring he taught in education and volunteered by tutoring many students. He was a mentor and enjoyed constant learning. John was an author of several books, ranging from poetry to religion and self-discovering. One of his published books was titled "Eating the Elephant" which dealt with the debate between Science and Religion. This topic was something he thrived to understand, he also self-published poetry books, and a Family short history and memories "Kenwood". He was known as an epic storyteller, jokester, debater, and philosopher. He absolutely loved "The Family" and was known to follow a conversation or situation by "Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, How did you like the play? Services for Mr. Mangano will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com